UC Merced launches Transitional Kindergarten Residency Program

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Transitional Kindergarten has doubled in size over the last two years in California.

Now in the North Valley, future teachers have the chance to earn their credential in a brand-new TK residency program spearheaded by UC Merced.

The number of children enrolled in Transitional Kindergarten continues to grow for Merced City School District.

"This year, we added approximately six more TK classrooms in our district," MCSD Assoc. Superintendent of Human Resources Brian Meisenheimer said.

With more students comes the need for more teachers, especially ahead of the legislation Gov. Newsom signed into law which will provide free and high-quality TK for all four-year-olds starting in the fall of 2025.

Director of Education Programs at UC Merced Extension, Marianna Harris, says they are helping fill the gap by launching a Transitional Kindergarten Residency Program.

"We're setting the standard and creating a model that other University of California's will probably follow along with us," Harris said.

In partnership with UCLA and UC Berkeley, a total of 60 residents will be accepted into the program - 20 at each location.

All residents must have a bachelor's degree to apply.

Those accepted will receive a 24% reduction in tuition and fees and a compensation package of more than $24,000.

"This payment you can use to pay for program expenses or pay for rent expenses," Harris said.

The residents will be able to earn their multi-subject credential, complete 24 units in early childhood education and be placed in a TK class.

For UC Merced students, that will be in the Merced City School District.

Administrators say this partnership also creates a pipeline for potential hires.

"When you're hiring for those teachers, you already know who they are. You already know what their skillsets are, and so to be able to bring them in and they can almost seamlessly fit right in," Meisenheimer said.

Leticia Rivero is a current high school Science teacher in Merced and went through the UC Merced Teacher Preparation Program.

She says the professors help prepare future teachers for what's to come.

"Whether you're new to teaching or whether you have some experience in it, they help build a toolbox that's unique to you," Rivero said.

She says moving from student to first-time teacher was easier because of it.

"Going from UC Merced's teacher prep program right into the classroom was a very comfortable transition," Rivero said.

The deadline to apply for the fall semester is July 15, but late applications will be accepted.

For more information about the program or to apply, click here or email teacherprep@ucmerced.edu

