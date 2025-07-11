UC Merced professor writes book focused on politics and mental health

Christopher Ojeda started writing in 2020 while noticing the toll the pandemic took on mental health.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley professor wants you to know that if you've ever felt depressed about politics, you're not alone.

"The Sad Citizen" explores relationships between politics and mental health and why disappointment, grief and despair are pushing Americans away from civic engagement -- when their voice greatly matters.

UC Merced political scientist Professor Christopher Ojeda is behind the new book.

He started writing in 2020, while noticing the toll the pandemic took on mental health.

Ojeda says the political landscape is divided in ways we haven't seen in decades, triggering heightened emotional reactions.

He spoke to mental health professionals as part of his research, which shaped what would become his favorite chapter on "personal relationships."

"Nearly every single one of them talks about political disagreements in the personal lives of their clients," Ojeda said. "I heard about a girl who's being bullied at school for her political beliefs. I heard about a couple who bickered every time the news came on. I heard about a man who was certain his girlfriend was going to dump him if she found out how he voted. It was story after story, and it was always so personal".

He says that insight inspired him to look at how he talks about politics.

Ojeda says one of the messages in the book is the importance of keeping elected officials accountable, to ensure they pass policies that benefit your community.

