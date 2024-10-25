UC Merced recognized for advancing Latino students' success

Over 54% of UC Merced students are Hispanic and 65% first generation.

UC Merced has been recognized for advancing Latino students' success by earning the Seal of Excelencia.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- For over a decade, UC Merced has served tens of thousands of students pursuing their education.

As the newest UC in the heart of California, it's served a diverse group of students.

Zulema Valdez says part of the school's mission is cultivating culture on campus while providing initiatives that prepare students for success.

"For example, we have several mentoring and academic coaching programs and they are geared at helping students stay focused and understand what we call the hidden curriculum," Valdez said.

Effort being recognized nationally.

The university recently earned recertification of the prestigious Seal of Excelencia which is awarded to institutions that go above and beyond - serving Latino students.

This week, the university also ranked number one for social mobility in the Wall Street Journal.

The institution also received the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award - known as heed.

"What that means is that we are doing what we set out to do - we change students' lives and their family's lives," Valdez said.

Senior and Student Body President Miguel Craven says the vibrant and rich culture is felt throughout campus.

"These student organizations make themselves very known and present on campus and you got to a bunch of events representing cultures from around the world," Craven said.

He's proud to be a student at a university that is being recognized for its actions to help students thrive academically...while staying connected to their roots.

"This campus puts in so much effort not just staff and faculty but also the students. We are all so appreciative and supportive of our campus," Craven said.

