UFC Champs to be at Eagle Mountain Casino

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some of the top MMA prospects in the country will be at Eagle Mountain Casino as Amateur Mixed Martial Arts League 559 Fights hosts its first pro/am fight night.

Former UFC champions Brandon Moreno and Alexa Grasso joined Action News Live at Three to talk about the upcoming event.

It's happening Saturday, June 14, at Eagle Mountain Casino. Tickets are available now.