Uncertainty lingers for students as judge temporarily blocks Trump's funding freeze

Many students and parents concerned over whether or not federal financial aid and Pell grants could be impacted.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a push from President Donald Trump to pause federal funding for grant, loan, or federal financial assistance programs just minutes before it was set to go into effect.

The block is temporary, leaving many concerned and confused about the future while some specific programs are in the clear.

"Social Security benefits, Medicare benefits, food stamps, welfare benefits," said Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for The White House.

"Assistance that is going directly to individuals will not be impacted by this pause."

Fresno City College (FCC) wants to ensure students that this announcement does not impact direct federal financial aid and Pell grants.

"We are monitoring the situation but right now there is no impact whatsoever to the federal financial assistance," said Lataria Hall, the vice president of student services for Fresno City College.

"That means Cal Grant or any of the federal programs that support financial aid."

It comes as the FAFSA and Dream Act priority filing deadline is approaching on March 3rd.

"Make sure that they complete their federal financial aid application and get all those documents in on time," Hall advised.

Fresno City College says their TRIO Student Support Services, which supports underrepresented students with counseling and other services, could be affected, but it's still unclear.

"We have not received any information from the federal government saying any of those programs are impacted," Hall explained.

FCC encourages students to continue to study and work hard as the school continues to serve students.

Action News reached out to Fresno State to see if any of its programs could be impacted but has not heard back.

The temporary block on Trump's attempt to freeze federal funding aid only lasts until next Monday.

