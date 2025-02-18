Undocumented taxpayers could be at risk amid possible cooperation between IRS, DHS

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some undocumented taxpayers in the Valley could soon be at risk as the IRS cooperates with the Department of Homeland Security.

"I understand what Trump's trying to do," Manuel Cunha, president of the Nisei Farmers League, said. "But on the people that aren't criminals?"

Cunha believes the government is "weaponizing" an IRS program known as ITIN. It provides some immigrants and their families with an identification number, allowing them to pay taxes.

Their previous filings could now be used against them.

In a recent letter obtained by ABC News, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem requested to deputize IRS agents, asking them to support removals and apprehensions.

The information of millions is already on file because of the ITIN program.

"If an agency developed a program to collect taxes because it's the only way those people can pay because we failed to give them work authorization, and they're doing all of the good things, and then we try to run and use it against the people?" Cunha said. "I will tell you, people aren't going to trust the government."

Central Valley leaders say they are already seeing high absenteeism at some farms and schools following recent policy changes.

But Republican lawmakers like sModesto' Tom McClintock believe the crackdown is necessary because illegal immigration has hurt the country financially and strained American families.

"Millions of American workers have been displaced, driving down wages and drying up opportunities for our own young people," McClintock said earlier this month.

The confusion and fear over how ITIN data will be used come amid tax season. One estimate shows that undocumented immigrants paid nearly $60 billion in federal taxes in 2022.

Now, Cunha says they will be reluctant to file.

"People are going to do two things," he said. "They're going to move their address right away so they can't find you, and then they're not going to file. Who caused people not to file the taxes? DHS did."

