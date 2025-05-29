United and JetBlue to allow frequent flyers to earn, use miles on each other's airline

United Airlines and JetBlue Airways announced an agreement Thursday morning to share frequent flier benefits and sell tickets on each other's websites.

If approved by regulators, the deal, called "Blue Sky," would allow United's MileagePlus members and JetBlue's TrueBlue members to earn and redeem miles on "most" flights operated by the other airline, according to a statement from the carriers. Frequent flyer benefits, including priority boarding, free baggage and preferred seats will be offered when passengers travel on the other airline's aircraft. More details will be announced later this year, the statement notes.

Both airlines will also display the other's itineraries and fares on their website and apps when passengers search for a flight to buy, the statement said. JetBlue previously had an alliance with American Airlines that ended in 2023 after a Justice Department lawsuit under the Biden administration.

As part of the agreement with United, JetBlue will also give United space for seven round trips a day at John F. Kennedy Airport starting as early as 2027. United shut down all operations there in 2022, focusing on the other side of New York at Newark Liberty International Airport. JetBlue currently operates about 180 round trips a day at JFK.

"United's global reach perfectly complements JetBlue's East Coast leisure network, and significantly expands the options and benefits for TrueBlue members, no matter where in the world they are traveling," Joanna Geraghty, CEO of JetBlue said in a statement.

"We're always looking for ways to give our MileagePlus members even more value and benefits and this collaboration gives them new, unique ways to use their hard- earned miles and find options that fit their schedule," United CEO Scott Kirby said in the same statement.

The airlines will remain separate companies and will manage and price their flights independently, the statement noted.

