United plane makes wrong turn during SFO takeoff, nearly colliding with flight to Fresno: FAA

SAN FRANCISCO (KFSN) -- The FAA is investigating a close call between two commercial jets that were taking off on parallel runways at San Francisco International Airport.

According to reports, the incident happened on May 13. The United flight to Dallas took off and was cleared to make a right turn. Moments later, the United Express flight to Fresno, operated by SkyWest, took off and was cleared to head left.

For some reason, the United plane made a wrong turn and turned left, right into the path of the SkyWest flight. This triggered an alert and the SkyWest crew made an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision.

According to FlightRadar24, the planes came within 275 feet of vertical separation and 1,950 feet of horzontal separation.

The FAA is investigating the incident.