Unresponsive elderly man pulled from Northwest Fresno pool, dies at hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An elderly man is dead after being found unresponsive in a pool in Northwest Fresno.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near Audubon Druve and Churchill Avenue.

Investigators say officers jumped into the pool, with 40-degree water, to pull the man out.

First responders performed CPR on the man.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating the incident but say there are no signs of foul play.