Upcoming large-scale U.S. Air Force training could fly over Fresno

Thursday, February 13, 2025 1:47AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some residents in Fresno and Clovis may notice more noise overhead this week.

The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center is conducting a large-scale exercise through Friday.

Over 150 aircraft are scheduled to take off from 15 different Southern California locations twice daily.

Several may also be landing and taking off from Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

It's all part of a multi-national military training exercise, which involves more than 10,000 service members.

The 144th Fighter Wing is not taking part in these exercises.

