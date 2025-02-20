Border crossings are down and refugee shelters in border cities are seeing decrease first hand

EL PASO, Texas -- In the first four weeks of President Donald Trump's second term, there has been a push for added immigration enforcement and policy changes - something on which he campaigned.

For weeks, we've seen executive orders signed, including the immediate termination of CBP One, an app that allowed undocumented immigrants to make an appointment at one of the eight southwest border ports of entry to gain access into the United States.

On Jan. 20, the CBP One app was terminated and all remaining appointments of people waiting on the other side of the border were canceled, meaning it continued to minimize crossings into border communities like El Paso.

"El Paso has always been very resilient and been able to adapt," said John Martin, the deputy director at the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.

It's something Martin tells ABC13 they had to do in 2022 and 2023 when they had an influx of migrants seeking help after crossing into the United States.

The streets of El Paso today are vastly different than a year or two ago when hundreds of migrants with hope of a life in the United States made this border city their transitionary point.

"The difference today is that you'll see the streets empty because they are not risking to be arrested at the border," said Carlos Marentes, director of the Border Agriculture Workers Center. "A lot of the immigrants that were publicly demanding or requesting assistance to be legally in this country, they just went into the underground... to the shadows again."

Local shelters like Annunciation House, which once housed hundreds, today only has a handful of refugees.

"I think it's important for people to understand the decrease. We started to see the decrease in 2024," said Ruben Garcia, the director of Annunciation House.

Martin agrees and says those numbers continue to go down daily.

"With the reduced numbers that we're seeing at this point, many of our partners have deactivated their shelters," said Martin.

Simultaneously, restrictions on immigration are ever changing, causing a wave of uncertainty for the hundreds of migrants they've already helped house and feed along the way.

In addition, although border crossings are down, we are seeing an increase in deportation flights to other countries and Guantanamo Bay.

Trump's administration says they're focusing on the deportation of immigrants with criminal warrants.

As ABC13 continues to talk to people in the migrant community, some people in Houston are expressing their concerns about what's next because in their minds they believe this is only the beginning of what's to come.

