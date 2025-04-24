Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA star, in induced coma after Los Angeles crash, per sources

Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas has been placed in an induced coma after he was involved in a serious car crash in the Los Angeles area early Thursday morning, sources told ESPN.

According to a Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer, officials responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree/fire hydrant with fire involved. The LAFD did not identify the person involved but said that the 18-year-old driver was out of the vehicle and that he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Sources confirmed that Arenas was involved in the crash and told ESPN that initial tests showed he did not suffer broken bones.

Arenas is a son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. He is the No. 13-ranked recruit in the class of 2025 after reclassifying in December then committing to the Trojans in January.