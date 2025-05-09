Valley Catholics react to Leo XIV being elected as first American pope

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Catholics throughout the Central Valley were watching the Sistine Chapel as white smoke poured out on Thursday.

As Pope Leo XIV was unveiled to the world in Vatican City, Miriam Abdelmalek's fifth-grade class at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Clovis was watching.

Pope Leo XIV is the first American pontiff.

He grew up in Chicago and studied math at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

Patty and Andy Gresham are alumni.

"As American Catholics yourselves, what does it mean to you that, now, the leader is from America, the college you all went to?" asked Action News.

"Well, I know they said that it would be unheard of to have an American pope, so just very enthusiastic to bring that perspective as well as his years of service in South America," said Patty.

The new pope spent eight years as a bishop in Peru.

He went from one of the world's wealthiest countries to seeing poverty and despair firsthand.

"Like Jesus, he was all over, and he helped the poor people. And it's just about the people, no matter where from," said Olivia Kozera.

Kozera wants the new pope to follow Pope Francis' work, to keep the church open.

"He wants to unite everyone. All people," Kozera said.

With his American roots, the Greshams hope Pope Leo XIV will help reinvigorate young people to join the church.

About 1 in 5 American teens are Catholic.

"Getting them involved - I think that would be what our country needs right now, bringing the youth back to the church and back to God," the Greshams explained.

On the first night of Pope Leo XIV's papacy, the parishioners in Clovis told us they had all prayed for the new pope.

"We asked the lord to help him lead us, lead the church to good things in the future," said Abdelmalek.

We should note that officials with the Fresno Diocese are in Vatican City on Wednesday night.

They hope the new pope will keep the church moving forward.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, X and Instagram.