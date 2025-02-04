Valley Children's nurses join first class of new program with Fresno State

Fourteen nurses are now a part of the inaugural class of a new program between Fresno State and Valley Children's Hospital.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's being called an important first step in the efforts to provide more nursing staff and increased care at local hospitals.

Fourteen Valley Children's Healthcare nurses are now members of the inaugural "class" enrolled in Fresno State and Valley Children's innovative "Associate of Science in Nursing to Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pathway Program."

Valley Children's says the classes are a commitment to enhancing professional development and local retention of highly qualified nurses.

The 18-month program began this month and is a focal point of Valley Children's partnership with Fresno State.

The hospital provides funding for all coursework, allocated study time and internal professional guidance.