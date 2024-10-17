Valley Democrat nominees out fundraising Republicans, report shows

Central Valley Democratic congressional nominees are raising more money in each respective race, according to Politico.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With just 20 days until Election Day, campaigns are racing the clock to sway undecided voters. Here in the Valley, Democrats are raising more money in two extremely tight congressional races.

According to Politico, Congressman David Valadao is trailing his challenger for California's 22nd congressional district, Democrat Rudy Salas.

It says Salas has raised $5.4 million, $1 million more than incumbent Valadao ($4.4 million).

This district includes portions of Kings, Tulare and Kern Counties.

It's considered one of the state's most competitive U.S. House districts.

Likewise, Democrat Adam Gray has raked in more than $4.8 million compared to Republican incumbent John Duarte's just under $4 million.

Duarte represents California's 13th congressional district, which includes portions of Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.