BreakingLiam Payne, former One Direction star, dies at 31
24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Valley Democrat nominees out fundraising Republicans, report shows

KFSN logo
Thursday, October 17, 2024 12:27AM
Valley Democrat nominees out fundraising Republicans, report shows
Valley Democrat nominees out fundraising Republicans, report showsCentral Valley Democratic congressional nominees are raising more money in each respective race, according to Politico.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With just 20 days until Election Day, campaigns are racing the clock to sway undecided voters. Here in the Valley, Democrats are raising more money in two extremely tight congressional races.

According to Politico, Congressman David Valadao is trailing his challenger for California's 22nd congressional district, Democrat Rudy Salas.

LATEST: Our latest coverage of the 2024 Election

It says Salas has raised $5.4 million, $1 million more than incumbent Valadao ($4.4 million).

This district includes portions of Kings, Tulare and Kern Counties.

It's considered one of the state's most competitive U.S. House districts.

Likewise, Democrat Adam Gray has raked in more than $4.8 million compared to Republican incumbent John Duarte's just under $4 million.

Duarte represents California's 13th congressional district, which includes portions of Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW