Valley Democrats look forward to the Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (KFSN) -- Democrats have descended upon Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, including Valley delegate Eric Payne.

"There it is a lot of excitement. You just see folks with their T-shirts. You see folks with their paraphernalia everywhere. Such good energy here," said Payne.

On Monday night, delegates like Payne, and viewers watching from home, will hear from the First Lady and President Joe Biden, which the vice chair of the Fresno Democratic Party says represents the transition of power within the party.

"I think Biden will talk about what he's done and that it's time to turn the banner over to Kamala Harris, that she's well prepared. Who better to take that position than somebody who's been the vice president for the last three and a half years," said Marsha Conant, vice chair of the Fresno County Democratic Party.

Conant and Payne hope to hear about issues directly impacting the Central Valley.

"They're going to talk about the high cost of housing. She's going to talk about changes. Climate change, we live in a community that has terrible air and in many places, undrinkable water. These are issues that are a concern to her," said Conant.

"I think, as voters watch tonight, with the opening ceremonies, you'll hear a lot about an economic justice plan around what voters care most about. So maybe reparations, keeping undocumented families together, policies around small businesses, and gun reform," said Payne.

As the DNC gets underway, Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, are just a few states east campaigning in Pennsylvania.

Harris and Walz also just wrapped up a bus tour across that key battleground state.

Back in Chicago, Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State and the first woman to be nominated for president by the Democratic Party, will also speak tonight.

While she was not elected in 2016, Conant (who was a delegate at the convention that year) says Clinton remains a force within the party.

"I think the transition from that time period to now is huge. I think we will elect Kamala Harris as president. Hillary shattered the glass and Kamala will go through it," said Conant.

She says the momentum the Harris campaign has been experiencing across the nation can be felt right here in Fresno, stating that more people have signed up to volunteer than ever before.

Also among the delegates heading to the convention is California's 21st Congressional District U.S. Representative, Jim Costa.

"Very warm convention of unity and bringing our party together," Costa said.

A few weeks ago, Costa called on President Joe Biden to "Pass the Torch" to the next generation and drop out of the race for the White House.

"He said when he ran four years ago he was going to be a transitional bridge, and he's done just that," said Costa.

Now, Costa's Republican opponent in November, Michael Maher, is asking the same of long-time politician Jim Costa.

"Congressman Jim Costa called on President Joe Biden to step aside, saying it is time to "pass the torch to the next generation." He could have been talking about himself, not President Joe Biden," Maher wrote in a statement.

Maher says Costa started his political career in Washington, D.C. over 50 years ago, as a Capitol Hill staffer, and he's run in 41 elections over the past five decades.

Costa says he's still focused on solving Valley issues in Congress.

"I still have work to do, we will talk about it later. But I am doing the work on behalf of the people. Every day, I am helping people to get things done and that's what's important," said Costa.

Costa says he also wants to serve as a mentor to a new wave of democratic politicians.

"But certainly there will be opportunities for the next generation, and I will do everything I can to provide the leadership to allow them to pass that torch when that time comes," Costa said.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are set to address the convention on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

