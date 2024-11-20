Valley doctor discusses E.coli outbreak connected to carrots

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly E.coli outbreak connected to carrots from a Bakersfield-based farm is raising concerns.
The one death was a Los Angeles County resident over the age of 65.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that of the 39 cases reported, there have been 15 hospitalizations.
We sat down with Valley Childrens Hospital Pediatrician, Dr. Hailey Nelson, to discuss the growing concern among parents.