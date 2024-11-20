Valley doctor discusses E.coli outbreak connected to carrots

We sat down with Valley Children's Hospital Pediatrician, Dr. Hailey Nelson, to discuss the growing concern among parents.

We sat down with Valley Children's Hospital Pediatrician, Dr. Hailey Nelson, to discuss the growing concern among parents.

We sat down with Valley Children's Hospital Pediatrician, Dr. Hailey Nelson, to discuss the growing concern among parents.

We sat down with Valley Children's Hospital Pediatrician, Dr. Hailey Nelson, to discuss the growing concern among parents.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly E.coli outbreak connected to carrots from a Bakersfield-based farm is raising concerns.

The one death was a Los Angeles County resident over the age of 65.

RELATED: What to know about symptoms, E.coli spread after outbreak linked to carrots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that of the 39 cases reported, there have been 15 hospitalizations.

We sat down with Valley Childrens Hospital Pediatrician, Dr. Hailey Nelson, to discuss the growing concern among parents.