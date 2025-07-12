Valley doctors offer advice on how to stay cool during heat wave

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- With triple-digit temperatures expected through the weekend, people are finding ways to stay active under the blazing sun in Clovis.

"We try and stay out or at least not go on, runs during the hottest part of the day, but for rescheduling reasons, you can't always avoid it," runner Amanda Mayes says.

Amanda Mayes and Matthew Huntley are training for a marathon later this year.

The two say they don't plan to be active for more than 40 minutes in the heat on Friday.

Clovis Kaiser Permanente Dr. Jesus Rodriguez says you want to limit time outdoors in the heat to 45 minutes or less.

And he explains that consecutive days of triple-digit heat are dangerous.

"One day you may get a little bit dehydrated, but you're still OK, the next day that it's a hot day you may get a little bit more and a little bit more. And by the third or fourth day of high heat, you can really run into problems," Dr. Rodriguez say

Dr. Rodriguez says it's vital to stay hydrated every day the temperature reaches the triple digits, especially if you're planning to be outdoors.

He explains although portable fans like this one help, if you find yourself overheated while outside, it's best to shock your body with things like a cold towel.

"We want to get that temperature down as fast as possible, especially if you're already feeling dizzy or lightheaded or have this kind of cold sweat, we wanna cool your body down as fast as you can," Dr. Rodriguez says.

Dr. Rodriguez adds if you have to be outdoors, it's best to find shade and protect yourself from direct sunlight.

"Once your skin gets sunburned, you can't cool yourself down. So, use the long sleeve shirts, use sunscreen, use a hat, use anything to protect your skin so that the skin can do its job of keeping you cool," he says

Dr. Rodriguez also recommends after a long day in the heat, it's best to recharge with an electrolyte drink.

He explains, the sun and heat are draining and a drink like Gatorade can help keep your hydration in balance.

