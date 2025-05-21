Valley doctors urging men to get prostate cancer screenings

The American Cancer Society estimates for 2025, there will be more than 310,000 new cases of prostate cancer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Conversations around prostate cancer are front and center after former President Joe Biden announced he was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of the disease.

Prostate cancer is currently the second-leading cause of death among American men.

"Despite how busy we are, we have to take the time to see our physician so we can be healthy for ourselves and our families," says Dr. Bhavin Patel.

The American Cancer Society estimates for 2025, there will be more than 310,000 new cases of prostate cancer, with over 35,000 men dying from the illness.

That's why Valley doctors say that screening is critical.

"You're more likely to get it, the older you get," Dr. Patel said. "It's super important that when you turn 50, you start talking to your doctor about appropriate, prostate cancer screening."

Health experts say African American men or those with a family history of the illness are at higher risk of developing the disease.

Dr. Patel is the Chief of Urology at Kaiser Permanente. He explains what the screening process entails.

"You go to the lab to see a phlebotomist or someone who will draw your blood," he said. "They will take a vial of your blood and run some tests on it to figure out what your PSA levels are."

The American Cancer Society reports since 2014, incidence of prostate cancer increased by 3% each year.

Doctors say early stages of the disease might not show symptoms, but advanced cases can be more painful.

"It's not common for prostate cancer to be aggressive or advanced," Dr. Patel said. "However, it does happen and when it does happen, it's very hard for patients and their families because the treatment is very hard."

Prostate cancer can be treated and cured if caught early.

Dr. Patel says it's important for men to talk to their health care provider about prostate cancer so it can help reduce risk and keep them healthy.

