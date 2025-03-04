Valley experts weigh in on impact of Trump tariffs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- President Donald Trump is not backing down on his word to add tariffs from the South to the North.

"No room left for Mexico or for Canada. The tariffs they're all set, they go into effect tomorrow," said President Trump.

In addition to the 25 percent tariffs promised for Mexico and Canada, the president says there will also be an additional 10 percent tariff on imports from China.

"Vast amounts of fentanyl have poured into our country from Mexico and as you know also from China where it goes to Mexico and goes to Canada," said President Trump.

However, a large amount of goods people use every day also come from these countries, which could impact your trip to the grocery store.

"In 2023 it was estimated by the United States Department of Agriculture that we imported, you know, 63% of our fruits and vegetables from Mexico alone, and 47% of our fruits and nuts from Mexico," said Samuel Molina with the Academy of Financial Education.

Another industry that could notice the effects is construction.

"It will impact the imports of lumber and other building materials, such as steel, aluminum, and copper things that are used to build a new home," said Building Industry Association of Fresno/Madera Counties President, Darren Rose.

Rose says since it's something they haven't seen, it's unclear but expected to impact those in the buying market.

"But basically what will happen is once that's felt, prices will increase for the consumer, those who purchase a new home in the Fresno Madera area," said Rose.

UC Merced Economics professor Greg Wright says this could also start a trade war.

"But on the Flip side, Canada and Mexico and China are probably going to impose tariffs of their own on our exports to those countries, and so what that means is that U.S. producers are going to face smaller markets effectively for their products and more difficulty selling to those countries," said Wright.

Wright adds that tariffs of this level with United States trading partners have not happened since the 1940s, causing the unknown for people across the nation.

"Businesses like certainty businesses like an economy that's predictable. And these days it's sort of, I think. That's a there's a little bit of upheaval, and that's concerning to people," said Wright.

Molina also says it could take time to see the full economic impact, adding he says the best thing people can do right now is start trying to cut costs.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.