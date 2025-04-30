Valley families struggle to make ends meet as grocery prices rise

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Trips to the grocery store are costing more as consumers continue to battle inflation along with recent tariffs on some imported goods.

"I've been noticing the prices have been a little high," Fresno resident Alfred Perez stated.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index from March revealed that in the last year, food prices across the nation have increased by 2.4% and consumers are feeling the pressure.

"This is the worst I've seen it in 40 years," Fresno resident Lisa Graves said.

A recent Lending Tree survey found that more Americans are using buy now, pay later loans to purchase groceries and many are paying those bills late.

Others like Patty are turning to credit cards.

"They're all maxed out right now," she said while holding multiple credit cards. "I have to repay, and then there's time I can't pay it because I have to come up with food and try to make it work."

Before taxes, Walmart came out to $44.37, Trader Joe's was $45.08 and Von's was $62.04.

But there are ways to lower that cost, especially at stores with a loyalty program.

"You do have to give your phone number or your email address or some personal information, but it gives you access to extra discounts and deals," personal finance expert for NerdWallet, Kim Palmer explained.

If you join the loyalty program at Von's, the total for the items on our list would drop from $62.04 to $53.55, dipping even more if you have the store's app and clip their personalized deals.

Some consumers are finding other ways to get the most for their dollar.

"Just plan out what we're going to buy and use a bit more wisdom in that area," Perez said.

Experts say making a list is one of the biggest ways to save, along with comparing prices before you head to the store by using apps like FLIPP.

"You can enter your zip code, compare nearby grocery stores and before you even get to the store, see where there might be some extra deals or discounts available and plan where you want to shop that way," Palmer explained.

Experts add that if you shop local and in-season items, you may be able to stretch your dollar even more.

Buying in bulk and then splitting it up to freeze can also cut your costs, along with prepping meals that can last several days.

