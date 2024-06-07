Valley father and 4 children chosen for new home through Habitat for Humanity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley father and his four children will soon have a home to call their own after being chosen for a life-changing program.

Habitat for Humanity and the Fresno Association of Realtors partnered together to help single father, Tajinder Dogra.

They surprised him at the future site of his three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home in southwest Fresno.

Habitat for Humanity says the family will be moving from a small two-bedroom apartment, which they say was plagued by cockroaches, mold, severe leakage and poor ventilation.

He's been on various housing waitlists for four years.

Tarjinder and his family were given hammers to signify the "sweat equity" that they will put in, as they will help with construction.

The Fresno Association of Realtors donated over $30,000 to help with costs, in honor of realtors Sandy Darling and Tom Hyatt, who recently passed away.

