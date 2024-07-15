Valley lawmakers react to attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fighting back tears, retired U.S. representative Connie Conway said she was disturbed to see former President Donald Trump shot at a political rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

"I am praying for our future, and I am hopeful that we can do better," she said. "I was watching it live, and my reaction was, I rolled it back because I didn't believe it."

Conway said the incident has been in her mind ever since.

David Valadao, who represents part of the Central Valley in the House, said he's disappointed to see the former President in the line of danger.

"We are a nation that has freedom of speech. We're a nation that has the ability to have our thoughts and opinions and be able to express those. That type of response is never okay, no matter what side of the aisle you're on," said Valadao.

It was a sentiment shared by both sides of the aisle.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement via social media saying, "Violence has no place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump, and everyone impacted at the rally today."

Local Congressman John Duarte also took to social media to share a statement that says in part, "This was clearly an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate. Political violence is unacceptable, senseless and un-American."

With Trump expected to hit the campaign trail after the Republican National Convention, Conway says she's concerned.

"I hope this is a wake-up call for people. We got to get this right, people. This is our last chance. If we don't get it right this time, I'm really fearful for what happens going forward." said Conway.

