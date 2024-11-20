Valley leaders prepare for impacts of bomb cyclone

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic flowed steadily through the Bullard and West intersection in Northwest Fresno Tuesday night.

It was a much different sight from earlier this year when a storm flooded the intersection.

Action News spoke with Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi there on Tuesday it's the same intersection where back in January he tried to prevent drivers from heading into the water.

He told Action News they figured out the issue was pine needles clogging the drains.

He said crews have already been in the area checking the drains ahead of winter storms.

"We actually had a crew out here at Bullard and West about a week ago because we had that big dust storm and the storms after that and they made sure the line was clear, so hopefully this doesn't happen again but if it does we're ready to go," said Karbassi.

Similar measures are being taken across the city.

Director of Public Works Scott Mozier says they're not worried for flooding during this storm, but they're trying to stay on top of clearing leaves so it doesn't become an issue later as more leaves fall and more storms roll through.

They want the community to do their part as well.

"Just to make sure that their gutters are clear of debris and also around their properties that things like leaves are picked up, placed in the green can because it doesn't take much to block a gutter and then have the water start ponding up," said Mozier.

In the North Valley, Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto says they've been cleaning out drains.

"The storm system works very well but like anything as you can imagine, it's prone to get clogged because a lot of stuff goes in there thats not water so this time of year leaves are the number one concern," said Serratto.

They're also keeping an eye on creek water levels though he said the creeks are low right now and not at risk of flooding their banks.

While flooding isn't necessarily a concern this go round they will be paying close attention to the forecast and making sandbags available.

In Fresno, if you see flooding or downed trees, you're asked to report it by calling 311, or through the FresGO app.

