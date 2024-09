Valley Made Summit returning to Fresno this fall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This fall, hundreds of industry leaders will gather under one roof to celebrate the Valley's history of innovation in manufacturing.

The 9th annual Valley Made Summit is on October 30th at the Fresno Convention Center's Exhibit Hall.

On Monday, San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance's CEO Genelle Taylor Kumpe joined Action New to discuss this year's theme of "Empowering Excellence, Maximizing Potential."

You can learn more about the summit by clicking here.