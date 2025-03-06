Valley organizers rally over state and federal immigration policies

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Immigrant rights advocates gathered in downtown Fresno to voice concerns over policies and politics they believe unfairly target those who are undocumented.

"Will cause immigrants who are very much good immigrants, good workers, people that are contributing to the community, they'll be caught in that net and they could be deported," said Stan Santos with the Fresno Immigrants Rights Coalition.

Santos says he's upset about a social media video in which Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni and Supervisor Nathan Magisg called for reform to SB54 last month.

The state law passed in 2017 limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration agencies.

Supporters say it allows police officers and deputies to focus on public safety and building trust among all residents rather than deportation efforts.

However, critics argue it protects criminals who are in the country illegally.

"We're just talking about being able to pick up the phone and communicate with ICE, that's all we're doing is to say, 'Hey, this person is in my custody,'" explained Sheriff Zanoni.

"That person still has to have been involved in criminal activity or a crime that's listed under SB 54."

Sheriff Zanoni says he's not advocating to have ICE at the jail, only to work with federal partners when needed to protect the community.

"It's ensuring that people are held accountable to the highest standards of the law, the fullest extent of the law," said Sheriff Zanoni.

"Many of these people when they go back out on our streets, they reoffend."

Those who gathered near O and Tulare also expressed their frustration over the Laken Riley Act, which President Trump signed into law in January.

It requires federal authorities to detain immigrants who lack legal status and are accused of theft or violent crimes with the potential for deportation, even before they are convicted.

"Our core system has laws. They did not read the Laken Riley Act that does away with your day in court and a chance to prove that you're innocent," said the President of the Central Valley Leadership Roundtable, Eliseo Gamino.

The law is named after a 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered just over a year ago by an undocumented man on the University of Georgia's campus.

Some advocates say it sparks fear among communities in the Central Valley.

"In every ethnic group, there's some bad apples, but you take one case and you're going to judge a whole ethnic group? That's not the American way if you ask me," said Gamino.

Congressman Jim Costa appeared on ABC News Live with Kayna Whitworth last month, acknowledging his stance on the legislation.

"About the Laken Riley act, it just passed. Did you vote for it?" asked Whitworth.

"Yes. I think it was horrific a murder that took place, but we need to do other things to protect our citizens and to make sure that they're safe and I hope that we'll come together on a meaningful border security package," said Costa.

