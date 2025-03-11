Vendor caught selling illegal fireworks at Lindsay farmers market, police say

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vendor at a farmers market in Lindsay was busted with some explosive and illegal products.

The City of Lindsay says police discovered both legal and illegal fireworks for sale, during a walkthrough of the Farmer's Market and Street Fair last Friday.

Officers say a 26-year-old vendor from Farmersville was cited and released at the market.

The fireworks were confiscated and will be disposed of by the State Fire Marshal.

Only safe and sane fireworks are legal in California and they may be sold or used around the July 4th holiday.