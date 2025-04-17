Victim's family asks for plea deal in Clovis homicide case

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just over a year ago, Tavion Tapscott was in Fresno County Court because a domestic violence protection order was taken out against him.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced for killing the woman who took out that order, Breaja Jones.

Jones was his former partner and the mother of his child.

According to court documents, in October 2024, he had gone to her home to pick up some items, there was an argument, and he shot her.

Action News spoke with Jones' mother within weeks of the shooting.

"She was such a sweet soul, and for someone to take her life so prematurely, it's just beyond heartbreaking," said Tracie Walker, Breaja's mother.

Tapscott was fairly certain of his fate when he walked into court because there was a plea deal.

Still, he stood with his head hanging, heavily hunched, and wiping away tears.

The prosecutor said it was Jones' mother who asked for the deal, she was hoping to give Tapscott the chance to spend less time in jail.

The attorneys met and agreed he'd plead guilty to second-degree murder with a gun enhancement, leading to a 25 years to life sentence.

The family asked not to be recorded as they spoke in court, but they told Tapscott that they still love him, would be praying for him, and hope that he can use his time in prison to better himself, and when he gets out he can be reunited with his little girl.

Their statements brought the judge to tears, who said he only agreed to the plea because it's what Jones' family wants.

"That is only negotiated down through the wishes of the victim's family," said Hon. W. Kent Hamlin, Fresno County Superior Court. "That is certainly if they can get anything out of this, it's that their wishes be followed."

Jones' sisters said they haven't forgiven Tapscott yet, but they know they will eventually.

