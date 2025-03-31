Victims identified in deadly crash that started as Clovis police chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Video obtained by Action News shows the moment 18-year-old Luis Felix started spinning in the middle of the Gettysburg and Temperance intersection in Clovis on a little after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The tire marks were still visible on Monday afternoon.

"When you take over an intersection like that, it is dangerous for everybody," said Clovis Police Sergeant Abby Padgett.

It was this incident that prompted officers to try to stop Felix.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clovis Police chase of suspected DUI driver ends with 2 men dead, officials say

"A few miles down the road, when they got to the intersection, it appeared the car had been in a collision," said Sergeant Padgett.

The California Highway Patrol said Felix clipped the rear of a Toyota Camry and crashed into a Chevy Tahoe.

19-year-old Adrian Labra Jr. of Sacramento and 19-year-old Andrew Webb of Fresno died at the scene.

Felix and two other passengers inside his vehicle suffered minor and major injuries.

An off-duty Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy was in the Chevy Tahoe with his wife and three children. The family was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be ok.

Felix is suspected of driving under the influence. He is facing four felony charges that include evading police. Authorities say Felix is still in the hospital recovering.

"All I saw was the car in front of me swerving to the right and then a car coming head on to my car. And just like natural instinct, a quick reflex, I swerved myself to the right," said Fresno County resident Ia Vue.

Vue was driving home with her two young children when she noticed Felix weaving in and out of traffic without his lights on. She said she came within inches of crashing into Felix. An experience that still has her shaken.

"This hit home and hit me deeply because I can just simply imagine closing my eyes and that's the end of me and my babies," said Vue.

Family of Labra Jr said the 19-year-old was months away from the birth of his first child. His family has set up a donation page to help during this heartbreaking time.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.