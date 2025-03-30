Clovis Police chase of suspected DUI driver ends with 2 men dead, officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis police chase of a suspected 18-year-old DUI driver ended following a crash that left two of his passengers dead.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 9:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Temperance and Belmont avenues.

The CHP says a Dodge Charger, driven by 18-year-old Luis Felix of Fresno, was speeding south on Temperance when it clipped the left rear of a Toyota Camry stopped at the intersection's stop sign.

The impact sent the Camry spinning to the southwest corner of the intersection and the Charger into an oncoming Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Temperance. Both the Charger and Tahoe came to rest blocking the intersection.

Fresno County spokesperson Tony Botti confirmed Saturday night that Clovis Police were in pursuit of the Charger when it crashed. The CHP says Clovis Police officers arrived shortly after the collision and began medical aid until paramedics arrived.

Two of Felix's passengers, both 19 years of age, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third, 20-year-old passenger was critically injured while Felix's fourth passenger, who CHP officers say was the only one wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries.

Felix, who is suspected of driving under the influence, suffered major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. There's no word on his current condition.

The CHP says the driver and a female passenger of the Tahoe were moderately injured while three minor passengers, ages 9, 4, and 1, suffered minor injuries. Botti said Saturday night an off-duty Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy was with his family when the suspect crashed into him and that all are expected to be OK.

The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries.

The CHP says the Clovis Police Department will be handling the criminal charges Felix may face.

