Victor E. Bulldog IV birthday bash held at Campus Pointe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community turned out to celebrate Fresno State's lovable live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog IV.

The Fresno State Alumni Association hosted a big bash for his second birthday on Saturday.

There was a meet-and-greet opportunity with the popular pup at Campus Pointe near Fresno State.

It was followed by a special screening of Disney-Pixar's "Inside Out 2."

All proceeds from this event support the Victor E. Bulldog program.

