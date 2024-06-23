Victor E. Bulldog IV birthday bash held at Campus Pointe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community turned out to celebrate Fresno State's lovable live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog IV.
The Fresno State Alumni Association hosted a big bash for his second birthday on Saturday.
There was a meet-and-greet opportunity with the popular pup at Campus Pointe near Fresno State.
It was followed by a special screening of Disney-Pixar's "Inside Out 2."
All proceeds from this event support the Victor E. Bulldog program.
