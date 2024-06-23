  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Victor E. Bulldog IV birthday bash held at Campus Pointe

KFSN logo
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Victor E. Bulldog IV birthday bash held at Campus Pointe
The community turned out Saturday to celebrate Fresno State's lovable live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog IV.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community turned out to celebrate Fresno State's lovable live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog IV.

The Fresno State Alumni Association hosted a big bash for his second birthday on Saturday.

There was a meet-and-greet opportunity with the popular pup at Campus Pointe near Fresno State.

It was followed by a special screening of Disney-Pixar's "Inside Out 2."

All proceeds from this event support the Victor E. Bulldog program.

Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW