VIDEO: Surfing legend saves boy at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tahitian Surfing legend Raimana Van Bastolaer has gone viral for footage of an incredible save at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in Lemoore.

It happened when a surfer took a tumble next to Raimana and a young boy.

Raimana grabs the boy after his board is swept away by the wipeout.

He then calmly grabs the child's board as it comes back, while holding the boy, and still riding the man-made wave produced by Kelly Slater Wave Company technology.

Raimana manages to pull the board back and is then place the boy back on his board.

They both finish out the wave, which typically lasts for rides of up to a minute long.