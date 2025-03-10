Virginia high school runner hit in head with baton during race

Kaelen Tucker was running in the Virginia State High School League Championships when another athlete struck her in the head with a baton.

Kaelen Tucker, a junior at Brookville High School, was running in the second leg of the 4x200 relay in the Virginia State High School League Championships when the shocking incident occurred.

Tucker and a second sprinter are seen on video side-by-side as they round the corner.

Just as Tucker passes the other runner, the athlete is seen swinging her baton, hitting Tucker.

"I just felt a bang on my head, and then I fell off the track immediately," Tucker said.

Tucker was seen on camera dropping her baton and reaching for her head.

"The whole coliseum pretty much gasped," said Tamarro Tucker, Kaelen's mother. "I just jumped up out of the bleachers immediately and ran to her on the main floor."

The 16-year-old was diagnosed with a concussion.

The family said neither the athlete who struck Kaelen nor the other team's coaches checked on her or reached out afterward.

"To see that they kept running and she not stop and check on my daughter. That was the part I was like, it couldn't have been an accident," Tamarro Tucker said.

The other runner, who attends I.C. Norcom High School, has not been named.

Kaelen's parents say Norcom's athletic director and the girl's father apologized in a phone call.

"I definitely want the coaches and a personal apology from the actual athlete as well, because it's only you know, it's only right," said Keith Tucker, Kaelen's dad.

The Virginia High School League said in a statement, "we thoroughly review every instance like this," adding, "the VHSL membership has always made it a priority to provide student-athletes with a safe environment for competition."