Virtual public meeting to be held on visitor access to Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- The National Park Service is asking you for feedback on plans to help manage visitors entering Yosemite.

The agency is hosting a virtual public meeting on Thursday, August 22, at 4 p.m. to answer questions and provide information on its Visitor Access Management Draft Plan.

The plan comes as the park deals with high numbers of people, often causing overcrowding and traffic congestion.

Officials have run several pilot reservation programs over the past several years, including the current peak-hour park-wide reservation system.

You can join Thursday's meeting from the National Park Service's website.

If you can't attend, you can also submit a comment through September 30.