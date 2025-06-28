Visalia Civic Center groundbreaking after 30 years of saving and planning

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Visalia, the city's biggest and most-awaited project is finally nearing construction.

Like many, Visalia native and police chief, Jason Salazar, remembers when talks about a new Civic Center were happening.

"I started here over 30 years ago, and when I started, they said we are going to have a new headquarters someday, and I'm still in the old one. To see it come to fruition is really exciting," recalls Chief Salazar.

His team of about 170 officers and 100 support staff has outgrown their old location.

The new site means most staff will work under the same roof, in a new state-of-the-art building.

"This new facility will allow us to grow with that technology in the future, but really it's about collaboration and getting our staff in one place where they can work together, communicate more effectively and hopefully that provides better public safety for our community," explains Chief Salazar.

Visalia Fire Chief Dan Griswold says, the campus will be a one stop shop, "It's going to be a more efficient government, because rather than driving across town to meetings, or discussions, or other sessions we will be walking across the street." he continues, "I feel it is gonna be more efficient, better for the community and coordination amongst departments."

The $100 million dollar center will have many departments, including the City Council Chambers, an evidence storage facility, and the Finance Division.

"I think the most important thing we are excited to announce is that we are doing this without any debts with any bonds, we are not raising taxes, this is money that has been raised for the last 30 years," explains Visalia City Mayor Brett Taylor.

The Spanish-style building will also have an outdoor pavilion.

There will also be two parks in the area, one of them being an inclusivity park.

"This will just be a place for community, we want people to have farmers markets here, weddings and quinceañeras," says Mayor Taylor.

It's something the next generation is also looking forward to.

"I'm excited not only for the community to have a place to go and a center like this but to have the community rally around and see this place built from the ground up. I think that's gonna be really special," expresses Visalia resident Caleb Brown.

The City of Visalia says Civic Center construction is expected to start soon, and the project should be complete within the next two years.

