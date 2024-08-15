Visalia Unified includes 27 elementary schools, five middle schools and four comprehensive high schools.

Visalia Unified School District kicks off new school year

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the biggest districts in the South Valley is headed back to the classroom.

Thursday marks the first day of class for students and staff at Visalia Unified School District.

In addition to a traditional curriculum, students have access to dual enrollment opportunities with community colleges, dual immersion in Spanish and English curriculum programs and after-school learning opportunities.

There are more than 32,000 students with over 3,000 staff members.

