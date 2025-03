No membership is required to use it, but Walmart+ members can save up to 10 cents per gallon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers have another place to fill up their vehicles in northwest Fresno.

A new Walmart Fuel Station opened up at the corner of Herndon and Ingram Avenues.

It features 16 pumps and includes diesel.

No membership is required to use it, but Walmart+ members can save up to 10 cents per gallon.

Walmart says it plans to operate more than 450 fuel stations by the end of the year.