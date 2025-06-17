'I tried to stop it': Mother recounts shooting that killed her son at central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno mother watched her son get shot by a man she said he was helping.

Police said Nicholas Bolanos was killed by Scott Alvarado on Thursday in central Fresno.

As police released details about his death, his mother wished she could've done more to protect her son.

"So, I ran after the shooter and I didn't get there in time, I didn't get there in time,' said Leonora Luna, the victim's mother.

"He just kept shooting, he just kept shooting."

The 33-year-old is now known by the community for how he died, but his mom wants people to know how he lived.

"I just want everybody to know my son is a good man, a good man," said Luna.

Luna said her son was her protector and believed in helping his community.

She said that kindness led to his death.

He was letting his former coworker, 41-year-old Scott Alvarado, stay with him, but several weeks ago, Luna said Alvarado was asked to move out, but refused.

On Thursday, June 12, Bolanos said Alvarado had to go, and police were called to the home in Central Fresno near Crystal Avenue and Griffith Way.

"There was some sort of disturbance that occurred and that's why police responded out the first time and that's when they made the determination to standby while he removed some of his property from the residence where our victim lives and he had left after that," said Lt. Brian Valles, Fresno Police Department.

Police said this is a service they occasionally provide.

"If there is a possibility for a disturbance or something furthering in that nature, the officers will stand by there while they move," said Valles.

Luna felt the police didn't take the situation seriously enough.

"I called, I called them three times," said Luna. "Two, when he first came, then after he came, after he threatened us and said he's coming back, he came back, okay? He came back, so I tried to stop it. I tried to stop it."

As they were heading to buy a security camera for the home, Luna said Alvarado came back and shot her son right in front of him.

"I wanted to be in front of those bullets, I tried, but I wasn't fast enough," said Luna.

The next day, police tracked Alvarado to North Fork and arrested him.

Alvarado was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of murder.

Court records show he has a criminal history, including a DUI, which he was working through a diversion program for at the time of the shooting.

With Alvarado arrested, Bolanos' family is waiting for justice.

"I want him 50 years," said Luna. "I want him to see the wrong he did, I want him to wake up and think 'I did this.'"

Police are still looking for the gun used in this case. If you know anything that could help in this investigation, you're asked to call them.