Washington Union High School robotics team not advancing in world championship

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A robotics team made of six Valley students won't be advancing on the national stage.

The Washington Union High came up short in their last competition in the Vex Robotics World Championship in Texas.

That's means they were knocked out before the next elimination rounds.

While their journey may be coming to an end, their proud teacher says the students were competitive at the highest level.

This was just the team's second year competing.