Dine and Dish: Westwood's BBQ & Spice Company

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The scent of red oak smoke drifts through the air outside Westwood's BBQ & Spice Company, drawing barbecue lovers to the popular restaurant across from River Park in north Fresno.

Known for its slow-smoked meats and hearty portions, Westwood's offers a menu that caters to a wide range of tastes.

"From ribs to brisket to sandwiches to salads, there is something on the menu that will make every single person happy," said Chef Josh Weber, the restaurant's director of operations.

Among the standout items are the "Dino ribs", bone-in beef short ribs served with sides and chimichurri sauce.

The restaurant also features a sampler platter with brisket nachos, potato skins, and chicken wings. "Everybody who comes in really loves our brisket," Weber said. "It's slow-smoked for 12 hours."

Another favorite is the burnt ends, glazed in a jalapeño-spiced barbecue sauce. "It's something you can't really get anywhere else," said assistant general manager David Ramirez.

To complement the food, Westwood's offers a variety of signature cocktails, including a mango pineapple margarita and an espresso martini.

The ribs, both St. Louis-style and baby back, are smoked "low and slow," Weber said, with a signature smoke ring. Sides include cornbread with housemade honey butter, beans, and a creamy mac and cheese made with cheddar and fontina.

Tri-tip is another local favorite, with the restaurant going through up to 400 pounds a week. "We slow cook it and then throw it on the grill, Santa Maria style," Weber said.

"We're one of the largest BBQ restaurants in California," said general manager Sharon Scott. "It's game on when we open at eleven."

Weber added, "From the chef's perspective, I enjoy taking a raw product, turning it into something great, and seeing the smiles on people's faces when they're eating it."

