What to know about new FDA requirements on cosmetics

The FDA is set to enforce the first significant update to cosmetic regulations in nearly 90 years. An expert breaks down what you need to know.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's estimated that Americans use 12 different cosmetic products a day. Those products contain dozens of unique ingredients that contain harmful chemicals.

President Joe Biden signed the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act, a law that takes effect next month.

It's the first significant update to cosmetics regulations in nearly 90 years.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos spoke with the president of a compliance organization to learn what it means for you.