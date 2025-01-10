What the respiratory illness activity is looking like for Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Respiratory virus activity nationwide remained in the red on Thursday, according to the CDC.

The agency reports that COVID and flu are increasing around the country. Meanwhile, RSV activity remains high, especially in younger children.

"So we're right in the middle of it and we're seeing it," said Dr. John Zweifler, a physician with the Fresno County Public Health Department.

When it comes to COVID in Fresno County, Dr. Zweifler says that cases are going down for now but the threat of the disease is still very real.

"There is less of a disease burden related to COVID," said Dr. Zweifler, "Still, if you look at total deaths related to respiratory illness in 2024, over 90% of them are due to COVID."

Central California is in the middle of the peak respiratory illness season.

Just last week, Merced County reported the first child to die from the flu for the season.

While there are no flu-related deaths in Fresno County so far, health leaders are keeping a close eye on the situation.

"We get what's called syndromic surveillance, where we get reports from the ER of who's coming, and what are they complaining of," said Dr. Zweifler. "We're seeing an uptick in that as well."

Health leaders are also testing the wastewater for various viruses.

With the threat of the Bird Flu affecting people in the ag industry, they are also urging farmworkers to protect themselves.

"We want to preserve the health of workers," said Dr. Zweifler. "But at the same time, we want to protect the health of the wider community."

Healthcare experts say a quick and simple step toward protection is a seasonal flu shot.

