What Thanksgiving foods are safe for your pets?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As you prepare your Thanksgiving meal, you may have a friend lingering in the kitchen waiting for a bite, but you need to proceed with caution.

"Make sure you watch what your pets are getting into because a lot of the table food that we're going to prepare for our families is not really safe for our animals at home," Ruben Cantu with Fresno Animal Center said.

The American Kennel Club says dogs should avoid turkey bones, skin or gravy, ham, stuffing, casseroles, mashed potatoes, onions, garlic and more.

"Other things you won't realize artificial sweeteners can be very toxic to your pet so you want to keep in mind the ingredients for things like pumpkin pie," Cantu explained.

The American kennel club says dogs can have unseasoned turkey meat without the bone or skin, pumpkin, apples, peas, and green beans.

"The best meal for your dog on thanksgiving is its own dog food," Cantu said.

Your cats have a similar Thanksgiving meal.

According to Daily Paws, a pet parent website, your cat can have unseasoned turkey or ham, sage, cranberries, potatoes, green beans and pumpkin.

But keep the turkey skin, bone, and drippings, stuffing, garlic and onions away from their paws.

"If you're sitting at the table and ask yourself, 'is this safe for my pet?' you're better off saying no than yes because you don't want to run into any emergency situation that can really put a damper on your celebration," Cantu stated.

If your pet gets into food that they shouldn't, keep a close eye on how they behave.

"Are they acting normal? Are they a bit more lethargic? Vomiting?" Cantu said.

If your pet shows those symptoms, you should contact your vet or call ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

