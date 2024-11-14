What will Republican majorities in House and Senate mean for Trump's second presidency?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Wednesday, ABC News projected the Republicans would gain control of both the House and the Senate.

Local scholars weigh in on what this outcome means for a second Trump presidency.

Dr. Jeffrey Cummins, a Political Science Professor at Fresno State and Dr. Nathan Monroe, a Political Science Professor at UC Merced, said it is best to look through the lens of a two-year Trump administration.

"The reason I say that is because they have unified control of government for this very small certain window of time. Now, they might keep it, right, after 2026. Maybe it stays the same, but maybe it doesn't," said Dr. Monroe.

"It gives Trump more authority to do what he wants to do," said Dr. Cummins.

"What I think you're likely to see is a real hurry to get these priorities lined up, to start moving them through Congress," said Dr. Monroe.

Those priorities are likely to include immigration reform, education, and social issues.

"When we have unified government, that is the same party controlling the presidency and Congress," said Dr. Cummins. "It makes it easier for the president to pass legislation."

"They going to try and make the proposals that they want that are directed right down the center of the Republican party and try to hold the line and make sure they can keep their small majorities in the House and in the Senate together on those votes," said Dr. Monroe.

In the House, Republicans were able to gain a seat, which gave them control once again, with Democrats losing a seat. With a five-seat majority, the margin is razor-thin.

"Will they be able to hold together a very narrow coalition where they need almost every vote in the House and in the Senate to get these Republican priorities passed," said Dr. Monroe.

Could voters see lawmakers work across party lines? Dr. Cummins believed so, but only on specific issues.

"Maybe on the tax cuts, you could see some moderate democrats that support it, but I don't see it on other issues."

"For Democrats, they're going to have some real sobering days ahead about just how little they're going to be able to do if Republicans can keep their coalition together," said Dr. Monroe.

