Family of missing journalist Austin Tice says evidence points to him being alive in Syria

The family of Austin Tice, a Houston native and Marine veteran who was captured by Syrian forces a decade ago, may still be alive.

The family of Austin Tice, a Houston native and Marine veteran who was captured by Syrian forces a decade ago, may still be alive.

The family of Austin Tice, a Houston native and Marine veteran who was captured by Syrian forces a decade ago, may still be alive.

The family of Austin Tice, a Houston native and Marine veteran who was captured by Syrian forces a decade ago, may still be alive.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The family of Austin Tice, a Houston native and Marine veteran, who was captured by Syrian forces a decade ago, said they are waiting to see what unfolds after new information revealed that he may still be alive.

Tice's parents, Debra and Marc, spoke on Friday. They remained tight-lipped about who the sources were but said they were vetted by the US government.

Austin is a published American journalist who went missing in 2012 after he passed through a checkpoint in a contested area located west of Damascus.

RELATED: Family of journalist missing in Syria hoping to spread awareness

According to the family's website, Austin was covering the country's ongoing civil war as a freelancer for the Washington Post and other publications.

Weeks later, a video surfaced of a blindfolded Austin, signaling the last time he was seen alive.

Twelve years later, they are now pushing for his release.

Texas Senator John Cornyn mentioned the journalist after the release of a different American citizen who China was holding.

The development comes amid Syria's government falling after being taken over by rebels, ending a 50-year rule of the Assad family.

RELATED: Syrian government falls in stunning end to 50-year rule of Assad family