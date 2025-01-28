White House says NJ drones 'authorized' by the FAA: 'This was not the enemy'

WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the mystery drones flown across New Jersey and spotted throughout the East Coast in 2024 were "authorized to be flown by the FAA" in the first press briefing of President Donald Trump's second administration.

"I do have news directly from the president of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office, from President Trump directly, an update on the New Jersey drones," Leavitt said.

"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones," she added. "In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy."

In December, Trump suggested the Biden administration knew more than it was revealing to the public.

"They know where it came from and where it went," Trump said. "And for some reason, they don't want to comment. And I think they'd be better off saying what it is. Our military knows and our president knows. And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense."

The drone activity, which was first reported on Nov. 19 by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, caused temporary flight restrictions in New Jersey throughout November and December, notably in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the president's Bedminster golf club is, and over the Picatinny Arsenal military base.

