President Biden endorsed Harris in the 2024 election as he ended his campaign.

Who could Kamala Harris pick as VP if she wins the Democratic nomination?

As Kamala Harris begins her 2024 presidential campaign after Pres. Joe Biden ended his reelection bid, predictions are swirling about running mates.

As Vice President Kamala Harris begins her 2024 presidential campaign following President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid, predictions are swirling around possible Harris running mates.

Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer -- a lawyer, educator and former prosecutor -- has served the state since 2018.

Since taking her oath of office, she has signed executive directives to clean up Michigan's drinking water, end discrimination in state government based on sexual orientation and gender identity, secure equal pay for equal work and expand opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses, according to her congressional biography.

Josh Shapiro



Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been serving the state since 2023 and was previously elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004. He represented the 153rd District until 2012.

Shapiro ran for Pennsylvania attorney general in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.

The governor gained national attention following the I-95 overpass collapse in June 2023, when he worked to reopen the intersate in just two weeks.

From left, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Andy Beshear

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is currently serving his second term for the state after initially being elected in 2019.

Beshear has led an "education-first administration" and works to "protect public education and support teachers," according to his website.

He believes affordable health care is a "human right" and has expanded access to health care for nearly 100,000 Kentuckians by eliminating governmental roadblocks as governor.

In 2022, Kentucky was one of only eight states to see a decrease in drug overdose deaths, according to his website.

Roy Cooper

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is the state's 75th governor and has worked in public service since 1987.

As governor, Cooper says he has "created tens of thousands of new jobs, fought to boost public education, tackled the opioid crisis, revitalized rural communities and made sure North Carolinians have the training to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow," according to his website.

Cooper previously served four terms as state attorney general.

Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has led the state since 2018 and is the first Democratic governor to serve a second term in 44 years.

Since taking office, Murphy has championed the state's $15-per-hour minimum wage and expanded paid family leave, according to his website.

The governor has led initiatives to provide a tuition-free public college education for qualified students, embraced policies that have driven down the cost of health care and expanded protections for the state's immigrant and LGBTQIA+ communities.

Murphy has enacted gun safety laws to combat gun violence and promote responsible gun ownership.

Wes Moore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been serving the state since 2022, when he became the state's first Black governor.

He previously served as a U.S. Army captain in Afghanistan and was the CEO of Robin Hood Foundation, New York City's largest poverty-fighting organization.

Moore gained national attention for his efforts to get full federal funding for the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after its collapse in March.

The governor pardoned more than 175,000 convictions of cannabis possession and paraphernalia possession, according to his website.

J. B. Pritzker

Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker is serving his second term in office after being elected in 2019 and again in 2022.

He is known for enacting progressive reforms in health care, labor rights and climate change, according to his website.

Pritzker is working to bring reform to the criminal justice system and has worked to prioritize mental health, his website states.

Mark Kelly

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been in office since 2020 and is a former Navy combat pilot and NASA astronaut.

During his tenure, Kelly has advocated for military aid to Ukraine and Israel and is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Joint Economic Committee, according to his website.