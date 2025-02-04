Wider sidewalks and enhanced street lighting arrives on Tulare Avenue

New features to the street include wider sidewalks, upgraded curb ramps and enhanced street lighting.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After several years of roadwork, the extensive restoration project to improve safety on Tulare Avenue in Fresno is complete.

The $3 million project was paid for through local, state, and federal funds.

New features to the street include wider sidewalks, upgraded curb ramps and enhanced street lighting.

A press conference was held Monday afternoon to celebrate the completion of the project, where Fresno Mayor Jerry Deyer shared his appreciation for the community members who started the push for safety improvements, saying, "This really began with a community-wide effort, of people coming together looking for solutions, not trying to place blame but to look for solutions and that's ultimately what we were able to come up with."

The improvements will provide safe routes for students and families living near schools including Roosevelt High School, Jackson Elementary School and Rowell Elementary School.

In 2016, two young children were struck by cars on Tulare Avenue, which sparked outrage amongst the community.

The completion of the project precedes the opening of a new nearby park, scheduled to open later this year.