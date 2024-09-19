Winemaker at CRU Winery inspiring others with path and craft

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we celebrate Hispanic and Latin American History Month, we're shining a light on a local winemaker who has taken a unique path to pursue his passion.

Behind every glass of wine you enjoy at CRU Winery in Madera County is Jose Reyes.

He is the winemaker who pours long hours and dedication into the delicate craft.

"This is like a dream for me. It's something I never expected would happen," said Reyes.

Reyes came to the United States from Mexico at the age of 14.

He began his journey in the wine industry by working the bottling line at Bargetto Winery in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Reyes says the winemaker there saw his potential and helped him grow.

"He pushed me inside the cellar and started teaching me how to use the equipment," Reyes explained.

That experience helped him earn a job as Cellar Master at CRU in 2009, where he became the winemaker in 2017.

He now works with a team of four, including his son, Juan, and Eriq Davila.

"He brings a lot of that artistic side to the winemaking, so I am picking and learning from his styles, making his pinot and chardonnay," said Davila.

The process of winemaking is a long one.

From monitoring vineyards at the coast and harvesting in the middle of the night, to crushing grapes and fermentation.

Reyes says the end result is worth every step and knowing how much the community enjoys the final product makes it even sweeter.

"I want to leave a story. Jose made this one, and then I can say, VAMONOS!" Reyes said.

His career also inspires fellow Latinos and his children, including his ten year old daughter.

"I feel like if we want it, if we like it, if we enjoy it, then let's do it. If we really like what we do, let's do it," said Reyes.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.