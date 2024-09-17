We're told Fresno State is the first university to host the exhibition that's been to cities around the world.

'Wings of the City' exhibit at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're spotlighting the eye-catching statues now on display at Fresno State.

The bronze pieces make up the traveling exhibit titled "Wings of the City."

The five works were created by famed Mexican artist, Jorge Marín.

Campus leaders hope these "winged wonders" expose more students and Valley residents to art, inspire their own creativity and build relationships within the community.

The statues are already making people pause.

"They were in mid conversation, talking on the phone, stopping and taking pictures, sharing images with their friends," says Chris Lopez with The Center for Creativity and the Arts. "They're engaged in conversations with each other, walking up to the sculptures and asking why are these sculptures here, what do they mean?"

You can find the statues at the Maple Mall between the Conley Art and Speech Arts buildings.

The exhibit will be up until August of 2025.

You are encouraged to interpret the statues on your own.

There's also a QR code on each display so you can learn more about the works.